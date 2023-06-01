Kimball Creek high waters wash out bridge to Glenwild trails

Kimball Creek has washed away a dirt bridge connecting Pheasant Way to Stealth Trail below Glenwild Golf Club.

Google Earth This map shows where Kimball Creek, running right to left, has flooded a bridge connecting Pheasant Way and Stealth Trail.

The incident originally happened April 27, on Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter land north of Kimball Junction. Director Nell Larson said the bridge was an old dam used to impound water, freeze it and store the ice.

It will be up to Swaner to clean up the area, and so far it has turned off utilities to the exposed pipes. Larson said one of the things Swaner is keeping in mind when making restoration plans is that the dam formerly blocked the movement of native fish.

Swaner has not released a timeline on when the area will be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as KPCW learns more.