🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

Kimball Creek high waters wash out bridge to Glenwild trails

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT
Flooding at Spring Creek Trail
Cam Stevens
Kimball Creek broke through a bridge near Pheasant Way in April 2023.

Hikers and bikers trying to get to the Glenwild trail network from Kimball Junction will now have to use the Spring Creek Trailhead and the trailhead at the end of Pheasant Drive.

Kimball Creek has washed away a dirt bridge connecting Pheasant Way to Stealth Trail below Glenwild Golf Club.

This map shows where Kimball Creek, running right to left, has flooded a bridge connecting Pheasant Way and Stealth Trail.
Google Earth
The incident originally happened April 27, on Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter land north of Kimball Junction. Director Nell Larson said the bridge was an old dam used to impound water, freeze it and store the ice.

It will be up to Swaner to clean up the area, and so far it has turned off utilities to the exposed pipes. Larson said one of the things Swaner is keeping in mind when making restoration plans is that the dam formerly blocked the movement of native fish.

Swaner has not released a timeline on when the area will be restored.

This is a developing story and will be updated as KPCW learns more.

Flooding at Spring Creek Trail
Cam Stevens
This is a flooded Kimball Creek last week, shot from Stealth Trail.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas