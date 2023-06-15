© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Judge rules in Summit County's favor in Dakota Pacific hearing

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM MDT
Summit County's attorney Mitch Stevens shakes hands with Carolyn LeDuc, representing Dakota Pacific, after Judge Richard Mrazik ruled in the county's favor Thursday afternoon.
David Jackson
/
Park Record
Summit County's attorney Mitch Stevens shakes hands with Carolyn LeDuc, representing Dakota Pacific, after Judge Richard Mrazik ruled in the county's favor Thursday afternoon.

The ruling bodes well for the county's other claims against the developer and the state of Utah.

Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik said a new law cannot be applied to the area in Kimball Junction where developer Dakota Pacific Real Estate wants to build a mixed-use community.

Summit County won on a technicality, but for Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson, that’s still a win.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson (left) and Chief Civil Deputy Dave Thomas (right)
David Jackson
/
Park Record
Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson (left) and Chief Civil Deputy Dave Thomas (right).

“The Summit County community deserves this victory in this ruling,” Olson said. “Dakota Pacific's tactics to override local land use authority and our community's right to local self government have failed.”

Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth said, although the bill didn’t meet the threshold issue of applying to the land, their team will focus on the rest of the case, which isn’t over.

“We’re very much a believer in what we've been pursuing for over four years,” he said outside the courtroom. “This is going to be a transformational world class development, and a critical part of Summit County.”

Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth (left) and founder John Miller (right)
David Jackson
/
Park Record
Third Judicial Court partial summary judgement hearing Summit County vs Dakota Pacific. l/r - Marc Stanworth - Chief Executive Officer - Dakota Pacific Real Estate, Founder Dalota Pacific John R Miller.

State legislators intended the law, Senate Bill 84, to allow Dakota Pacific’s development, even though Summit County said it goes around local zoning and land use authority.

The narrow issue before the court Thursday was whether S.B. 84 applies to Kimball Junction as intended. It’s just one of the county’s eight main arguments it made in the lawsuit, filed in March.

Legislators wanted S.B. 84 to say Summit County must allow a developer with a pending land use application, Dakota Pacific, to build on land within ⅓ mile of a so-called public transit hub.

“The curious thing about this case is the parties don't disagree with one another on what the legislature intended,” Dakota Pacific attorney Carolyn LeDuc said.

But whether it actually does allow the development means looking at what Utah law says “public transit hub” and “land use application” mean.

Mrazik said the Kimball Junction Transit Center fits the legal definition of a public transit hub. But then he said Dakota Pacific’s request to the county did not fit the definition of a land use application that would trigger S.B. 84.

In order to trigger S.B. 84, Dakota Pacific's proposal had to meet the definition of a "pending land use application" under Utah law. But Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik (above) ruled it didn't.
David Jackson
/
Park Record
In order to trigger S.B. 84, Dakota Pacific's proposal had to meet the definition of a "pending land use application" under Utah law. But Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik (above) ruled it didn't.

Stanworth said he understood why the judge had to rule the way he did but knows there’s more still to be decided.

“The broader case is still very much where the focus should be not on the technicalities of definitions,” Stanworth said.

But, since the law doesn’t apply, other issues in the case might settle quickly.

“Most of this case gets really simple,” Summit County’s attorney Mitch Stevens said, “if not just moot.”

For example, Stevens said if S.B. 84 doesn’t apply to Kimball Junction, then the county’s claim that it’s unconstitutional in this particular situation doesn’t matter.

Summit County won on their third claim, that S.B. 84 doesn't apply to the tech park at all, Thursday. The court heard this claim first because, if the bill doesn't apply, it may settle many of the other claims too. Notably, the county's claim that Dakota Pacific didn't deal fairly and in good faith is unreleated to whether S.B. 84 applies to the tech park.

But the case is by no means over because the developer and the state of Utah both have a chance to address the seven other claims.

Dakota Pacific can appeal Thursday’s ruling. Stanworth says his team will meet with their lawyers to decide what to do next.

Tags
Summit County Dakota Pacific
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content