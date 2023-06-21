© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Mirror Lake Highway officially opens for the season

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:18 PM MDT
A UDOT camera showed clear roads and snowy meadows high in the Uintas Wednesday.
Utah Department of Transportation
A UDOT camera showed clear roads and snowy meadows high in the Uintas Wednesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that Mirror Lake Highway is open to the public.

The U.S. Forest Service last issued road, trail and campground updates for the Heber-Kamas area June 16.

The Yellow Pine, North Fork and Shingle Creek trailheads were open for about 3 miles due to snow, but Beaver Creek is completely open. Other trailheads off of Mirror Lake Highway were closed as of June 16.

Open campgrounds include Cobblerest, Lower Provo, Pine Valley Group, Ponderosa Group, Shady Dell, Shingle Creek, Soapstone and Yellow Pine.

Butterfly campground is expected to open June 23, and Lilly Lake, Lost Creek, Trial Lake and Washington Lake should open June 30.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas