Mirror Lake Highway officially opens for the season

The U.S. Forest Service last issued road, trail and campground updates for the Heber-Kamas area June 16.

The Yellow Pine, North Fork and Shingle Creek trailheads were open for about 3 miles due to snow, but Beaver Creek is completely open. Other trailheads off of Mirror Lake Highway were closed as of June 16.

Open campgrounds include Cobblerest, Lower Provo, Pine Valley Group, Ponderosa Group, Shady Dell, Shingle Creek, Soapstone and Yellow Pine.

Butterfly campground is expected to open June 23, and Lilly Lake, Lost Creek, Trial Lake and Washington Lake should open June 30.