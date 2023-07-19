Summit County fire danger increased to moderate

Boyer said the county makes the decision in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, Utah State Parks, and the Bureau of Land Management among others.

He encouraged residents to be careful and communicative as the state enters peak wildfire season.

“If they see something, say something,” Boyer said.

“With the 24th coming up… we’re drying out from where we were over the Fourth. So being more cautious with open fires and fireworks.”

Last week the Park City Council approved a ban on fireworks and open flames within city limits. It’ll take effect July 20 and expire on Halloween.

The Wasatch Fire District has issued fireworks restrictions July 22-24 in the more rural parts of the county.

Wasatch County Sheriff's Office Where fireworks are allowed vs. banned in Wasatch County July 22-24.

In other parts of the state, a new wildfire sparked Monday near Flaming Gorge Reservoir by the Wyoming border.

Named the Sunny Cove Fire, it is around 240 acres in size and is 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Utah Fire Info.

No injuries or structure damage has been reported, but the Mustang Ridge Campground was evacuated as a precaution.

There are no active wildfires in Summit County or Wasatch County.

To report a wildfire, call 911. Text SCFIREINFO to 888777 for updates on Summit County fire outlook, conditions, prescribed burns and more.