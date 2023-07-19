© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Summit County fire danger increased to moderate

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM MDT
Empire Pass in Park City.
Parker Malatesta
Empire Pass in Park City. There are currently no active wildfires in Summit County.

Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer said the decision to raise the county’s danger level is based on a multitude of variables, including fuel and weather conditions.

Boyer said the county makes the decision in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, Utah State Parks, and the Bureau of Land Management among others.

He encouraged residents to be careful and communicative as the state enters peak wildfire season.

“If they see something, say something,” Boyer said.

“With the 24th coming up… we’re drying out from where we were over the Fourth. So being more cautious with open fires and fireworks.” 

Last week the Park City Council approved a ban on fireworks and open flames within city limits. It’ll take effect July 20 and expire on Halloween.

The Wasatch Fire District has issued fireworks restrictions July 22-24 in the more rural parts of the county.

Where fireworks are allowed vs. banned in Wasatch County July 22-24.
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
Where fireworks are allowed vs. banned in Wasatch County July 22-24.

In other parts of the state, a new wildfire sparked Monday near Flaming Gorge Reservoir by the Wyoming border.

Named the Sunny Cove Fire, it is around 240 acres in size and is 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Utah Fire Info.

No injuries or structure damage has been reported, but the Mustang Ridge Campground was evacuated as a precaution.

There are no active wildfires in Summit County or Wasatch County.

To report a wildfire, call 911. Text SCFIREINFO to 888777 for updates on Summit County fire outlook, conditions, prescribed burns and more.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta