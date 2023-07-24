Snyderville Basin trailheads and bike paths close for resurfacing

Beginning Tuesday, July 25, workers will be resurfacing pavement, impacting popular paths and parking lots around Kimball Junction and Jeremy Ranch.

The areas will be closed 24 hours after new asphalt has been applied. In total, the repavement project will last two weeks, according to Basin Rec.

Starting Tuesday, the Highland Drive Trailhead will be closed, followed by the trailhead connector path from Mountain Willow Lane.

Work will then shift to the paved Highland Drive bike path that connects to Kimball Junction.

Closures then move to the trail on the other side of I-80 along Bitner Road. The Spring Creek Trailhead will also temporarily close.

Crews will then repave the Rasmussen Road trail from Kimball Junction to Jeremy Ranch.

Work on the Blue Bird Trail by Jeremy Ranch Elementary will follow. Crews will then repave the remainder of the Rasmussen Road trail west of the Jeremy Ranch roundabout.

Workers will later close the trail and parking lot at The Woods Trailhead.

And lastly, the parking lot at Matt Knoop Memorial Park will be closed Aug. 1 and 2.