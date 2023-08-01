Driver flown to hospital after trailer fire along I-80 near Wanship

When North Summit firefighters arrived on scene around noon, the camping trailer attached to the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to nearby brush.

North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielsen said he believes a fuel leak likely caused the blaze, due to the fire's intensity.

AirMed picked up the severely burned driver in Silver Creek Junction and flew them to the hospital in critical condition.

Nielsen said traffic on I-80 was largely unaffected, except the westbound on ramp from Wanship. He said traffic was redirected while crews contained the fire and cleaned up the area.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.