Summit County

Driver flown to hospital after trailer fire along I-80 near Wanship

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM MDT
Crews responded around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Jackie Ball
Crews responded around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was critically burned when their camping trailer caught fire on I-80 near Wanship Tuesday afternoon.

When North Summit firefighters arrived on scene around noon, the camping trailer attached to the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to nearby brush.

North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielsen said he believes a fuel leak likely caused the blaze, due to the fire's intensity.

AirMed picked up the severely burned driver in Silver Creek Junction and flew them to the hospital in critical condition.

Nielsen said traffic on I-80 was largely unaffected, except the westbound on ramp from Wanship. He said traffic was redirected while crews contained the fire and cleaned up the area.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Summit County North Summit Fire District
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta