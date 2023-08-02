Harmons may not be coming to Park City Outlets after all

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt says the planning staff met with the property owners of the Outlets Park City last week and based on that conversation, he says the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could soon be looking at a completely different project – without Harmons.

“I would call this a potential page one rewrite for that project,” Putt said. “It appears that the programming, the site design that’s necessary for Harmon’s adds too much of an impact on the rest of the site. There's going to be the need for some pretty extensive site grading. The changes in grades have upwards to 10 feet in order to get the pad for the grocery store and a parking lot that would meet their standards. In the conversations I asked them is that deal over with? And they said, it's not necessarily over. There's still a possibility.”

But he adds that the property owners are now looking at a broader plan for the project.

“I think we're going to be looking at a project that's going to evolve, and when it comes back to the planning commission, more than likely going to be the entire property," he said. “Could it include a grocery store? It might, I don't think that, based on what we heard, it's going to be a magnitude of 60,000 square feet, but I think it's going to be a rethinking of, you know, the existing retail component, and, again, might include some workforce housing or some residential, but no specific plans were looked at.”

Putt says a new design team has been brought in and he expects they will be redesigning in earnest and that county planners will have more details on what a redesigned project might look like by the end of the year.

KPCW was unable to reach a spokesperson with Outlets Park City in time for this report.