Snyderville Basin planners to visit site of proposed Canyons condos

Snyderville Basin planning commissioners will visit the future site of the Elevation Condominiums, proposed by Columbus Pacific developer Tony Tyler.

The developer is proposing three duplexes, six condos total. Elevation Condominiums will cover about 35,000 square feet in all, which complies with the zone’s restrictions on commercial and residential square footage.

However, staff wrote in their report they were concerned multi-family condos don’t fit the definition of hotel and lodging units allowed by the development agreement. They also recommend more discussion on height, landscaping and compliance with Open Space code.

Part of what's being proposed is amending the lot so the main access can come from Red Pine Road .

The item is not up for approval. Commissioners will visit the condos’ proposed site on Red Pine Road behind Escala Lodges and discuss the potential townhomes with Tyler.

Canyons Village has about 50% of its currently entitled developments built right now. Summit County stipulated that affordable housing must be built to provide workers with homes before continuing with the buildout.

With the nearly 1,200-bed Slopeside Village satisfying the workforce housing requirement, development is likely to accelerate.

Other items up for approval include two lot amendments in Silver Creek: one to have zoning maps reflect certain building choices and another to approve an additional building on a resident’s property.

The final item up for approval is a conditional use permit to allow the Park City School District to expand Parley’s Park Elementary by about 9,800 square feet. It would allow for a new gym, playground, classrooms and other school facilities.

Staff will recommend the planning commission approve all three items Tuesday.

The meeting begins with the Elevation Condominiums site visit at 4:30 p.m. before moving to the Sheldon Richins Building at 6 p.m.