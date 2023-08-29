Youth Sports Alliance announces new after-school programs, scholarship deadlines

For kids missing those epic ski days, Youth Sports Alliance program director Heather Sims said they may be excited about new fall offerings.

“We have lots of new programs," said Sims. "We're working with Sim.Sports which is a simulator ski and snowboard. So that's kind of new and a small little program to get kids ready for the winter season.”

These activities are part of the YSA’s after-school youth sports programming for first through ninth graders in Summit and Wasatch counties.

Sims said enduro lift-serviced mountain biking is another new program at Woodward Park City. Other offerings include Park City lacrosse, mountain biking, triathlon, basketball and Ninja and yoga classes at the Fit Stop in Heber.

For kids who want to develop their love of the arts, YSA has partnered with Kimball Art Center. They also have a new program with the Summit Land Conservancy in South Summit.

“It's for our little guys–first and second graders–and it's really about learning about playing outside," said Sims. "We're bussing them to different places in Summit County to learn about nature and outdoors.”

Programs for Park City and South Summit schools start Sept. 8 and Wasatch schools begin Sept. 11. Sims said financial assistance is available. “We actually have regular scholarships for students that are on free- and-reduced lunch programs. And we have a second-tier scholarship for those families that have an annual income of $120,000 or less, they will get 50% off.”

Executive Director Emily Fisher said athletes training at one of their seven partner clubs can apply for larger need-based scholarships through the Stein Eriksen YSA Opportunity Endowment. The deadline is Aug. 31.

The YSA also has two merit scholarships with the same deadline for seniors graduating from the Winter Sports School or Park City High School.

“This is applied toward their college or trade school expenses," said Fisher. "They must have trained with a YSA partner club for three out of the last four years and they can apply for those scholarships.”

And, let’s not forget about JANS Winter Welcome on Saturday, Oct. 28. This annual fundraiser may be sold out but if you’re lucky, you can get on the waitlist. If you’re even luckier, anyone can purchase a $50 raffle ticket for their opportunity drawing: a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics for two.

A possible trip to the Olympics while supporting local athletes in YSA member clubs? That’s one youth sport where everybody wins.