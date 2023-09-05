Mountain Regional Water repairs, upgrade lead to service interruptions

Mountain Regional Water’s main project right now is replacing water mains along Woodland Drive and Woodland Place in Summit Park.

As with any water maintenance, it’s brought some service hiccups, including low pressure, no water or intermittent water.

“There's the planned and there's the unplanned,” Mountain Regional Water Manager Andy Garland said. “Each summer, we try to go through and replace pipes or do system upgrades, and then along the way there are things that happen that, unfortunately, we have to address. And you can't necessarily plan for those.”

Garland said simultaneous sewer work has led to more complications than anticipated. Mountain Regional Water issued notices about two emergency water shut-offs in the area this past month.

According to Garland, private companies laying fiber-optic cable or other digging sometimes hit water pipes and cause leaks.

He said Mountain Regional handles about two or three leaks a month, and August wasn’t much different.

“We're preparing for next summer's project [in Summit Park],” Garland said. We're always trying to plan ahead on what's the next section of pipe that needs to be replaced.”

He estimates pipe work in Summit Park’s Woodland Drive area will conclude by Oct. 15, when the weather usually turns and Summit County prohibits further pipe work unless there’s an emergency.

For updates about planned and unplanned interruptions, the best place to go is MTRegional.org or Mountain Regional Water’s social media pages, including Nextdoor.