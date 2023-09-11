© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Snyderville Basin planners to discuss Red Pine car access for Canyons Village

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 11, 2023 at 5:19 PM MDT
This map attached to Tuesday's planning commission agenda shows what Canyons Village will look like when fully built-out. Red Pine Village and Tombstone Village don't exist yet, and neither does the road leading to them. It would likely be an extension of High Mountain Road.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission staff report
This map attached to Tuesday's planning commission agenda shows what Canyons Village will look like when fully built-out. Red Pine Village and Tombstone Village don't exist yet, and neither does the road leading to them. It would likely be an extension of High Mountain Road.

As the full scope of development at Canyons Village takes shape, TCFC Finance is looking to lift the ban on cars traveling up the mountain.

Most of the development still to come at Canyons Village will be hotel and lodging.

Ahead of a meeting with the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday, the primary landowner in Canyons Village has submitted more materials about an amendment to the ski area’s development agreement.

Canada-based TCFC Finance is asking the planning commission to lift the ban on vehicles above the base area. Currently, only emergency vehicles can travel above High Mountain Road.

Supporting documentation TCFC submitted states the ban must be lifted for emergency reasons. It said evacuating people from the top of the mountain with shuttles, lifts and gondolas wouldn’t work in a life-and-death scenario.

The proposed road would go from the Canyons Base area to Tombstone, Red Pine Lodge and Red Pine Lake.

“In general, automobile access to these areas other than for residents and guests by gate-controlled nonpublic road will be prohibited,” TCFC wrote in the proposed amendment. “Access will be provided and maintained for service vehicles and emergency services.”

The item is up for discussion at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, not approval.

Items up for approval include amendments to the Snyderville Basin’s moderate income housing plans and a proposed power line upgrade near Kimball Junction.

The meeting begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building, and on Zoom. Click here for the full agenda.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
