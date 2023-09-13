Woodward Whip-Off and Dual Slalom event returns Friday

The two-day event beginning Friday, will give competitors a chance to race friends and test out Woodward Park City’s newly improved whip-off jump.

“We’ll have some racing going, some big air jump happening,” Woodward Park City director of guest experiences Chris Spencer said. “It’s like an all-weekend event. We’ll have a dirt jump session on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with DJ Matty Mo out there. And then on Saturday, all day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., we’ll be activating that whole entire day around mountain biking. Just come enjoy the celebration with us. Enjoy the community, and while you’re out there, you’ll get some chances to progress as well too.”

The event is free for Woodward members. For non-members, Woodward is offering a two-day lift ticket for $50. Spectators are welcome.

Register here