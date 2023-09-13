© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Woodward Whip-Off and Dual Slalom event returns Friday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 13, 2023 at 4:08 PM MDT
KopoPhoto
/
Adobe Stock
The event is free for Woodward members. For non-members, Woodward is offering a two-day lift ticket for $50.

Woodward Park City is hosting its second annual Whip-Off and Dual Slalom mountain biking event this weekend.

The two-day event beginning Friday, will give competitors a chance to race friends and test out Woodward Park City’s newly improved whip-off jump.

“We’ll have some racing going, some big air jump happening,” Woodward Park City director of guest experiences Chris Spencer said. “It’s like an all-weekend event. We’ll have a dirt jump session on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with DJ Matty Mo out there. And then on Saturday, all day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., we’ll be activating that whole entire day around mountain biking. Just come enjoy the celebration with us. Enjoy the community, and while you’re out there, you’ll get some chances to progress as well too.”

The event is free for Woodward members. For non-members, Woodward is offering a two-day lift ticket for $50. Spectators are welcome.

Register here

Woodward Park City
Event schedule.

Tags
Summit County Woodward Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta