Five puppies found in Kimball Junction, Summit County Animal Control says

At this point, Summit County Animal Control doesn’t know if the dogs were dumped or escaped.

According to Stacy Gunn, who directs county animal control, the three female and two male pups don’t appear to have microchips and had no other identifying information.

Summit County took the dogs to the animal control shelter in Wanship.

Gunn said the puppies will be held for five days, and if no one claims them, they’ll be up for adoption.

“They are doing great here at the Summit County Animal Control Shelter,” Gunn told KPCW.

Animal control asks anyone with information about the puppies to call its office at (435) 336-3985.