Flu vaccines now available in Summit County, COVID boosters coming soon

The county is hosting several drive-through vaccination clinics in October.

People can also call their local health department to set up appointments. The Summit County Health Department has locations in Coalville, Kamas, and Round Valley in Park City. Contact information:

Coalville office: 435-336-3234

Park City office: 435-333-1500

Kamas office: 435-783-3161

Flu vaccines are available now. However, Summit County isn’t expecting COVID-19 vaccines until Oct. 9, due to supply chain delays, Summit County Health Department Nursing Director Derek Moss said.

“Right now our current plan is to have Moderna in," Moss said. "The orders have been placed, unfortunately shipping has been delayed longer than we originally anticipated. So we will make those available as soon as they come in. And then as soon as Novavax is approved by the FDA, we’ll look at bringing that in also.”

Moss said receiving a flu and COVID vaccine at the same time is “completely safe.”

People over 60 who receive the RSV vaccine, which is available at local pharmacies, are advised to wait two weeks to receive a flu or COVID vaccine, but it is not required.

The CDC is recommending everyone over the age of 5 to get an additional COVID booster if it’s been two months since a previous dose.

The county health department does not accept Atlas, United Healthcare, or University of Utah Health plans for vaccinations.

Moss said there are other options.

“For those who don’t have insurance, we do have programs to offset the cost,” he said. “So there should be no out-of-pocket cost for those vaccines. If you’re uninsured, the other place you can go for the COVID would be Walgreens.”

Drive-through flu vaccinations will be available at the Kamas City Hall parking lot Oct. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic will be at Coalville City Hall the afternoon of Oct. 18. And Oct. 19, vaccinations will be available at the Park City High School parking lot from noon to 6 p.m.

Wasatch County is also hosting four drive-through flu vaccine clinics this month.