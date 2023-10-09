© 2023 KPCW

Summit County hit-and-run suspect leads authorities on chase, ends up in the hospital

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 9, 2023 at 5:28 PM MDT
Rocky Mountain Power's work has already begun in some areas of the county including SR 224.
KPCW
The hit-and-run suspect led authorities on a chase down state Route 224, colliding with a deputy's and officer's vehicles in the process.

A suspect is in custody after Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, Park City Police and the Utah Highway Patrol chased them from Kimball Junction to Park City proper.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began after deputies confronted a hit-and-run suspect in the Kimball Junction Whole Foods parking lot.

While pulled over, the suspect backed into a deputy’s car before fleeing south on state Route 224. Deputies, Park City Police and the Utah Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.

The suspect made it to Meadows Drive south of McPolin Farm, where he hit a Park City officer’s cruiser and authorities took him into custody.

He was taken to the University of Utah Hospital for medical attention. The nature of his injuries was not immediately available.

No one else was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation, and will be referred to the Summit County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
