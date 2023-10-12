Slopeside Village affordable housing opens, clearing way for more Canyons development

The ski slopes sported a fresh dusting of snow while community leaders, developers and residents gathered slopeside for a new workforce housing complex’s ribbon cutting Oct. 12.

The aptly-named Slopeside Village has 1,189 beds. Most units are dorm-style, with shared bedrooms, kitchens and living areas. It features amenities like housekeeping, a fitness center, gear storage, and community rooms included in rent.

According to Tony Tyler, a partner at Columbus Pacific Development Group, rent is as low as $436 and high as $1,100. There’s also townhome-style living for over $3,000 per month.

Columbus Pacific built Slopeside’s buildings in phases, leasing the first batch of units in December 2022.

Along with individuals renting units, Vail Resorts is a “master lessee,” having reserved 441 beds for its workers.

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdra Walsh said it eliminated employees’ uncertain canyon commutes during the historic 2022-2023 winter.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Slopeside Village is a multi-building development. Its first units came on the market in December 2022, and now, all of them are officially ready to rent.

“It proved to us how important it is—that the proximity and the location and the density of where we put housing is what will impact this community most,” she said at the ribbon cutting.

For Tyler, Slopseside was a risk. He said Columbus Pacific began construction before it secured full financing.

“This project, and Roger alluded to it, is a unicorn. Try to finance a unicorn,” Tyler said.

As Summit County Council Chair Roger Armstrong explained, the financing required close public-private cooperation.

The Canyons Village Management Association levied a tax on other Canyons’ property owners, giving some of the money to the county to purchase the land, which it leased to Tyler, leading to Slopeside.

“What I worry about is, when we build affordable housing, we do it as cheaply as possible and don't make it someplace anybody really wants to live. And we're just warehousing people,” Armstrong said. “In this case, this comes with amenities.”

And residents speak highly of their home, including the staff and property managers at Evergreene Management Group.

Karlo Rajnović, a fitness industry professional who moved in May from Croatia, told KPCW he feels a sense of community with the people at Slopeside.

“The housekeeping team, the ladies and gentlemen, are nothing more but friendly. They love their job,” he said. “We catch up on the daily because we meet them every day in the hall.”

Toni Delgado, who moved in last December, is telling everyone she knows to come live with her.

“When [the other speakers] spoke about having people apply here this year, I guarantee I told 200,” she said with a laugh.

Multiple floor plans are available, ranging from four to 12 people per unit, all likely to fill up as winter approaches.

If space is still available after all Canyons workers who meet the requirements are housed, it will be open to those working elsewhere in Park City and Summit County. It’s a common practice in affordable housing called a “waterfall provision” that ensures housing doesn’t go to waste.

Tyler also says two acres of the property hasn’t been developed yet. It will be the site of a future phase two with more private accommodations.

“Which is more like a studio, one bedroom or two bedroom private configurations that are really specifically designed for couples or for younger families,” Tyler explained.

Slopeside’s grand opening also marks the beginning of the second half of development elsewhere in Canyons.

Up until that workforce housing requirement was met, the ski resort could only build 50% of the lodging, restaurants and retail it will ultimately have. Now, building can continue in earnest.