Bode Miller’s new film focuses on mental health crisis in mountain towns

Seven of the 10 states in the Mountain West had the highest suicide rates in the country according to a 2019 report by the Centers for Disease Control.

Alternatively, a recent Gallup poll ranked states according to well-being and concluded that Wyoming, Utah, Montana and Colorado are among the top 10 happiest states in the country.

The contradiction of highest suicide rates in the happiest states in the country has been coined the “Paradise Paradox” and is the title of a new documentary produced by ski legend Bode Miller and award-winning filmmaker Brett Rapkin.

“Paradise Paradox” uncovers the hidden public mental health crisis afflicting America’s mountain towns. And offers solutions.

Rapkin directed “The Weight of Gold” (HBO) and said “Paradise Paradox” is an extension of that documentary.

“After that came out and seeing what it what it did for people, you know, we really felt a calling to do more,” Rapkin said. “And when I heard about some of the truly startling and scary statistics about mental health and suicide in America's mountain towns, I went to Bode and said we should really do something about that issue that's focused on solutions. And fortunately, we've been able to make a film.”

Miller reflected on his upbringing in New Hampshire and said he didn’t become aware of these issues until later in his life.

“I think I saw it, but just like everyone, at least that I've talked to, you just kind of man up, like just deal with it," Miller said. "And it really, it's shocking to me that I was, you know, unaware, because New Hampshire is a pretty extreme version of this, right? There's a tourism industry, there's really very little resources, long, cold winters.”

Miller said he and Rapkin partnered on the film knowing it’s a topic that’s not only complicated, but often ignored.

“It was pretty obvious to Brett and I, as we sort of dove into the, what are the causes? What are the solutions? What's our goal here? You know, it's a tough topic. It really is,” Miller said. “And people want to put their head in the sand for this one. Unfortunately, I think we're past the point where we needed to start dealing with it. So it's good that we're bringing it to the forefront a little bit.”

Rapkin discussed the party culture of mountain towns and how it’s one of many reasons mental health is suffering.

“There's just a whole kind of potpourri of factors that all go into this issue,” Rapkin said. “And in these mountain towns, a lot of them are prevalent. You just mentioned that the party culture and, as we get older, people, we just can't process alcohol in the same way we do when we're younger. And when you combine that to a lot of gun ownership, I mean, I think that's one of the main causes as well.”

The film features interviews with Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin as well as other prominent figures in the industry. Miller said Shiffrin speaks to the connectivity of the struggle.

“And Mikayla, I think says in the film about, what's the one thing that everyone can relate to? That's across socio-economic, geographic, everything. And I think she's right, I think it's struggle,” Miller said. “I don't think there is another one that stands out as far to me as, as the single thing that we could all relate to, everybody struggles whether you're an Olympic athlete, the president, lift op, or work at the gas station.”

Rapkin said he has one mission in mind with this film.

“This film is not just meant to open the conversation, it's meant to create actual, real change,” Rapkin said. “And we won't be satisfied unless we see tangible results from the film. And that doesn't just mean conversation.”

More information about requesting a screening and a discussion guide and workbook for communities to come together and talk about how to take action to alleviate this mental health crisis is available at thefilm's website.



If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or crisis, text or call 988 for free, 24/7 confidential support.