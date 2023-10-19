Park City Mountain’s Sunrise Gondola application is in

The planning process for the new 10-person gondola is now underway.

Summit County announced Oct. 16 Vail Resorts had officially submitted the application to expand its Sunrise lift in Canyons Village.

The plan is to trade out the chairs for cabins and extend the lift all the way to Red Pine Lodge, where the Red Pine Gondola also drops off. Sunrise would still pick up passengers near Pendry Plaza.

The person who would normally approve or deny the mountain’s application is Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt, but he’s asking the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission for a recommendation first.

“I think that particular project is a significant project, and will be an important project,” Putt said in September. “Certainly we’ll want to involve a lot of planning commission and public review.”

So far, no date has been set for the planning commission to review the proposal.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said in September the mountain hopes to begin construction in 2024if the gondola is approved.

Other Park City Mountain execs hope the Sunrise Gondola would help lessen the lines at the Orange Bubble Express and Red Pine Gondola.

The gondola is estimated to cost $27 million, with the Canyons Village Management Association contributing $9 million and the resort covering the rest.