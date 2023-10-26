Highland Estates shooter gets one to 15 years for manslaughter

James Kip Ramsdell, 60, will serve one to 15 years in the Utah State Prison for killing his tenant in 2021.

The Summit County Attorney’s Office originally charged him with murder, alleging he shot 50-year-old John Krieg after the two men got in a fight.

Ramsdell took a plea deal in September, reducing the charge to manslaughter. Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson told KPCW it would have been difficult to prove Ramsdell’s mental state because he was intoxicated the night of the shooting.

Olson said in September her office believed manslaughter was the correct outcome. Defense attorney Cliff Venable declined to comment.

Until sentencing Oct. 20, Ramsdell was held without bail in the Summit County Jail. He will now be transferred to a state facility.

Prior to sentencing, three of Ramsdell’s neighbors in Highland Estates and his daughter wrote letters to Judge Richard Mrazik, testifying to Ramsdell’s character.

At the sentencing hearing, a member of Krieg’s family addressed the court, as did his family’s lawyer. The attorney asked the court not to be lenient.

Mrazik imposed a sentence of one to 15 years, 15 years being the maximum possible sentence. Manslaughter charges may also result in a fine of up to $10,000, and Mrazik has scheduled a restitution hearing for December.

On top of the potential criminal court fine, Ramsdell now faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Krieg’s family Oct. 4. The victim’s family would like a jury trial and is seeking damages.