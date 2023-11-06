Parent arrested for DUI while picking up daughter stopped in DUI
Summit County deputies arrested the man when he came to pick up his underage daughter from the Walmart parking lot Nov. 4.
Summit County Sheriff’s deputies were talking with three juveniles parked at Walmart the night of Nov. 4 when they say they smelled alcohol in the car.
They cited the juvenile driver for a DUI and referred the underage passengers to juvenile court.
“The involved juveniles were released to responsible adults,” deputies said.
However, one of the parents was arrested. A father who came to pick up his daughter was booked on suspicion of DUI.