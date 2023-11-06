© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Parent arrested for DUI while picking up daughter stopped in DUI

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published November 6, 2023 at 8:43 PM MST
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Summit County deputies arrested the man when he came to pick up his underage daughter from the Walmart parking lot Nov. 4.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies were talking with three juveniles parked at Walmart the night of Nov. 4 when they say they smelled alcohol in the car.

They cited the juvenile driver for a DUI and referred the underage passengers to juvenile court.

“The involved juveniles were released to responsible adults,” deputies said.

However, one of the parents was arrested. A father who came to pick up his daughter was booked on suspicion of DUI.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas