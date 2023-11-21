© 2023 KPCW

Cows found dead near Rail Trail, investigation underway

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST
The dead cows will remain in the area of the Rail Trail until the investigation is complete.
Summit County, Utah
The dead cows will remain in the area of the Rail Trail until the investigation is complete.

More than a dozen cows have been found dead along the Rail Trail in Summit County.

13 cows were found dead near the Rail Trail between Promontory and state Route 248 last week.

Utah Department of Agriculture spokesperson Bailee Woolstenhulme called the incident “extremely unusual,” and said an investigation is underway.

She said officials have not found any evidence of toxic plants or foul play.

Woolstenhulme said scientists are taking water samples and doing blood work to determine what led to the cattle deaths.

“The owner has made arrangements for those cattle to be removed from the area and disposed of,” she said. “He’s leaving them there at this time, until we have concluded our investigation to ensure that we don’t need to take any more tests… We don’t see any dangers in the area that people should be afraid of, but be aware that those dead animals are in the area, so the smell and the sights may not be pleasant for people to be walking through those trails.”

Woolstenhulme said cattle have grazed on the property for years. KPCW will provide an update when the department’s investigation is complete.
Summit County Rail Trail
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
