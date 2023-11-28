High West HQ for sale, but whiskey maker not going anywhere

The three-building complex is High West’s HQ: the distillery, storage and a refectory, which includes a restaurant and event space.

It’s on 5 acres within Blue Sky Ranch, which built the facilities for High West. Now owner Mike Phillips is looking to sell.

“We always contemplated taking that property, that 5.6 or 5.7 acres, and at some point monetizing that by selling that one small piece," he said.

Nothing is changing operationally for High West; the whiskey maker is simply the tenant.

High West rents the buildings under what’s called a triple net lease, which means it covers maintenance, taxes, utilities and other expenses itself. The owner just collects rent.

Blue Sky Ranch

“When you put a property like this out on the market, everybody who's interested has to sign a confidentiality agreement,” Phillips said. “And we had over 350 confidentiality agreements signed.”

Signing the nondisclosure agreement provides access to detailed information about the property, including the amount of rent the new owner can expect.

Phillips says there’s 15 years left on High West’s lease. After that, it’s up to the new owner to renegotiate or extend it.

The roughly 350 interested buyers are spread across the country, and the world, and it’s not too late to add your name to the list.

There’s no official listing price. Phillips says Blue Sky will start asking for offers in about a month.

Click here to see the listing.