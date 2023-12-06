© 2023 KPCW

Maverik applies for Park City location at Quinn’s Junction

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST
A Maverik in Pocatello, Idaho, is pictured above. The first-ever Maverik was opened in Afton, Wyo., in 1928, and the company is now based in Salt Lake City.

A new gas station could be coming to the Park City area. Summit County is considering zoning and code adjustments to make it happen.

The proposed Maverik would be at the intersection of Old Highway 40 and Atkinson Road, on the northeast corner of Quinn’s Junction.

That’s not Park City proper, so the company filed its application with the county. There isn’t a single Maverik in Summit County right now.

The area of Quinn’s where the Maverik would be is zoned “service commercial,” which doesn’t allow for gas stations and convenience stores. So the company is asking for a code amendment first.

If Maverik gets that amendment from the county council, then it would go for a conditional use permit to build the store. Community Development Director Pat Putt says, if the application reaches that point, there’s likely to be a robust conversation about traffic.

“It's kind of a complicated intersection out there; there's going to be some road improvements out there, so it’ll take a fair amount of analysis in order to work through that public process,” Putt said.

Other businesses have asked to amend the industrial park’s zoning, and there was a push years ago to add new businesses when Park City Heights was built.

“At that point in time that decision was made, ‘No, the time wasn't right,’” Putt said. “We're going to be going back and revisiting that question out in that area.”

The application has been filed with the county planning department. Next, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the Summit County Council.

If the code change passes, the planning commission will ultimately grant or deny Maverik its permit to put in the new station.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
