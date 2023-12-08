© 2023 KPCW

Three Summit County Justice Court candidates announced

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM MST
Summit County Justice Court Judge Shauna Kerr retires at the end of December 2023.
Utah State Courts
Summit County Justice Court Judge Shauna Kerr retires at the end of December 2023.

There are three finalists for retiring Judge Shauna Kerr’s seat at Summit County Justice Court.

They are Summit County prosecutor Janet Elledge, defense attorney Mark Flores and Judge Brook Sessions, who already serves on the justice court for Lindon and Wasatch County.

They were selected by Summit County’s Justice Court Nominating Commission: former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, Park City attorney Steven Grayson, County Council Chair Roger Armstrong, County Clerk Eve Furse and Justice Court Clerk Nici Crystal.

County Manager Shayne Scott will make the final appointment. After receiving the candidates’ applications, he has 30 days to decide.

Judge Kerr will retire at the end of the year and the new judge will begin in January.

The public can give its input until Dec. 17 by emailing James Peters, Justice Court Administrator James Peters at jamesp@utcourts.gov.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
