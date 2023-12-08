Three Summit County Justice Court candidates announced

They are Summit County prosecutor Janet Elledge, defense attorney Mark Flores and Judge Brook Sessions, who already serves on the justice court for Lindon and Wasatch County.

They were selected by Summit County’s Justice Court Nominating Commission: former Francis Mayor Byron Ames, Park City attorney Steven Grayson, County Council Chair Roger Armstrong, County Clerk Eve Furse and Justice Court Clerk Nici Crystal.

County Manager Shayne Scott will make the final appointment. After receiving the candidates’ applications, he has 30 days to decide.

Judge Kerr will retire at the end of the year and the new judge will begin in January.

The public can give its input until Dec. 17 by emailing James Peters, Justice Court Administrator James Peters at jamesp@utcourts.gov.