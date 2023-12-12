Concert in Kamas to benefit Summit County deputy battling cancer

Deputy Higbee, a school resource officer at North Summit High School, was diagnosed Nov. 10.

A Nov. 14 surgery was only able to remove part of the brain tumor, and the sheriff’s office says she is awaiting more results from the operation. She is recovering and was well enough to join in the annual Shop with a Cop event Dec. 2.

To help with medical expenses, Summit County’s chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is sponsoring a free benefit concert. It will be at Kamas’ DeJoria Center Dec. 21.

“Every member of our sheriff's office, we consider a family member,” Chief Deputy Kacey Bates said. “And we want to help out in any way we can.”

Country musicians Josh Kelley and Brenn Hill are headlining. Andrea Banner, Blaine Nelson and Craig Minor of the Cold Creek Bluegrass Band are opening, along with guitarist Dan Bates.

The concert is free, and anyone can attend. Cash donations will be accepted at the door.

Community members have also donated everything from gear to gift certificates for a cash-only raffle.

The sheriff’s office can’t accept credit card donations the night of, but online donations are accepted through a Utah FOP fundraiser that’s raised $14,000 already.

The sheriff’s office says Higbee is a dedicated member of the community, and staff at North Summit agree. Assistant Principal Gary Crittenden says Deputy Higbee is an educator, first and foremost.

“That's kind of her No. 1,” he said. “What she goes to all the time is helping the students to learn and to grow and figure things out as they move through high school.”

Doors open at the DeJoria Center at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. Kelley and Hill take the stage at 7 p.m.