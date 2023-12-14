Armstrong, Hanson announce reelection bids for Summit County Council

Council Chair Roger Armstrong was the first to announce at the Dec. 13 council meeting.

“I've said for a while that this would be my last term on council. For a variety of reasons, I've reconsidered that,” Armstrong said.

He told KPCW he remains concerned about the impacts growth has on water, traffic, the environment, among other things.

Armstrong points to the east side of Summit County experiencing a wave of growth. He’s said previously that affordable housing is becoming nearly as big of an issue on the eastside as it is in the Snyderville Basin.

“Olympics planning will also create new opportunities, and I would like to be a part of that planning process,” he added.

Councilmember Tonja Hanson will also run for reelection. She has served on the council for just one year after replacing Doug Clyde, who resigned mid-term.

“I feel like I'm just getting my feet under me,” she said. “And I need more time to really help solve some of our issues and do some of the work that I think needs to be done.”

The two most important things for her are affordable housing and helping Summit County’s seniors. Hanson has been the council’s liaison to county senior centers this year.

She’s also served on an open space acquisition subcommittee with Councilmember Chris Robinson.

“We worked with the Ure family, for the Kamas Meadows, and I'm very, very proud of that, and also the 910 ranch,” Hanson said.

Vice Chair Malena Stevens is the third councilmember whose term expires at the end of 2024. She has not yet announced whether she plans to run again.

Armstrong, Hanson and Stevens are all registered Democrats.

Candidates can officially file to run starting Jan. 2.

The other county positions on the ballot in 2024 are the assessor, treasurer and recorder.