Nationwide bomb threat hoax affects North Summit schools

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published December 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST
North Summit High School.
Parker Malatesta
North Summit High School was evacuated due to a hoax bomb threat.

North Summit School District was one of many across the country that received a bomb threat this morning. Here's more on the suspected hoax.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reported multiple schools in various states have received bomb threat emails, including some schools in Utah. However, it determined all received threats were hoaxes.

North Summit School District is one district that received threats Friday morning. The district Business Administrator Marci Sargent said they decided to err on the side of caution and evacuate all students in the district.

“Our protocol was to pick up the elementary kids and get them on buses. And then our typical busers would be all picked up and sent home. Anyone that walks home or is in town, they are asking parents to pick up those kids at the stake center, the LDS church.”

Sargent said the email threat the district received is similar to other districts, saying bombs would go off later in the day. North Summit schools will resume as normal on Monday.

Ranae Bell is a parent volunteer at North Summit Elementary, one of the evacuated schools. She says the evacuation went smoothly.

“The principal said that it wasn't going to be till lunchtime. So, he didn't want everybody to panic," Bell said. "I thought that the district handled it very well, and so did the law enforcement, and the teachers and administrators.”

But she said the evacuation was a little disappointing for the kids because it was pajama day.

“They're so sad because they dressed up in their pajamas. And it was gonna be chicken nuggets for lunch, and they didn't get to do any of this, they didn't even get to go to their first recess.”

South Summit School District, Park City School District and Wasatch County School District all confirmed with KPCW they did not receive any threats. South Summit released a statement informing parents all students are safe and they take any threats seriously.
