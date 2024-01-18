Arizona man sentenced for kidnapping girl in Kimball Junction

Mark Devine was arrested at the Powderwood condos near the Park City Outlets in August 2023.

Devine picked up a 14-year-old girl from Layton and drove her to Kimball Junction. The girl told the Summit County Sheriff’s Office via text message she was being held against her will. When officers arrived at the condo, she was found locked in a closet. The girl reported being in pain and feeling like she was drugged.

Devine pleaded no contest to the kidnapping charge, a second-degree felony. His charge for sexually exploiting a minor was dropped by the court due to a lack of evidence.

Devine will not face jail time and does not have to register as a sex offender.