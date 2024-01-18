Macey’s employee accused of stealing over $10,000 from Pinebrook store

The 24-year-old man was a Macey’s employee and is accused of stealing $10,650.

For several months, deputies say, the man gave himself cash and card refunds. Because they totaled more than $5,000, he may be facing felony charges.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the employee admitted he took the money.

Four years ago, Utah’s Department of Workforce Services notified the man, then 20 years old, he owed $10,468 because of overpaid unemployment benefits. That’s nearly the same amount he’s now accused of stealing from the Pinebrook Macey’s.

Charges have yet to be filed.

Third District Court released him from Summit County jail on the condition he keep any court dates, commit no other crimes and not return to Macey’s.