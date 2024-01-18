© 2024 KPCW

Macey’s employee accused of stealing over $10,000 from Pinebrook store

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:15 PM MST
Macey's Markets focus more on local foods, compared to the rest of Associated Foods' Macey's brand.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Macey's replaced the Fresh Market in Pinebrook's Quarry Village late last year.

Summit County deputies arrested a Park City man after a local grocery store found he’d stolen thousands of dollars over a matter of months.

The 24-year-old man was a Macey’s employee and is accused of stealing $10,650.

For several months, deputies say, the man gave himself cash and card refunds. Because they totaled more than $5,000, he may be facing felony charges.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the employee admitted he took the money.

Four years ago, Utah’s Department of Workforce Services notified the man, then 20 years old, he owed $10,468 because of overpaid unemployment benefits. That’s nearly the same amount he’s now accused of stealing from the Pinebrook Macey’s.

Charges have yet to be filed.

Third District Court released him from Summit County jail on the condition he keep any court dates, commit no other crimes and not return to Macey’s.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas