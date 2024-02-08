© 2024 KPCW

Last chance to weigh in on Park City area park-and-ride strategy

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published February 8, 2024 at 4:39 PM MST
On the 7 Grey bus.
Parker Malatesta
On the 7 Grey bus.

Friday is the last day to share comments and constructive criticism about the park-and-ride systems with Park City and Summit County governments.

The top strategy for managing resort traffic in Park City has been capturing cars in park-and-rides, then busing skiers, workers and others into town.

Summit County Transportation Director Carl Miller said the city and county are surveying residents "to really find out how we could be better utilizing the existing park and ride lots."

Miller also said it's to plan for the future.

“We know that we have some supply, but we really sometimes find it underutilized,” he said.

Buses fill quickly during major events like the Sundance Film Festival and the FIS World Cup at Deer Valley. But as Miller explains, local governments want to drive ridership on average winter days too.

“We don't want to, you know, cram a policy or a new approach, without, you know, obviously the community behind it,”

Miller and other transportation planners have ideas; they want to see where those overlap with the community’s wants and needs.

He said they’ll come together with stakeholders including transit providers and other governments in the region to develop future strategies, especially since a 2034 Winter Olympic Games looks likely.

Click here for the survey. It ends Friday, Feb. 9.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
