Moose euthanized after hit by car in Parleys Canyon

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published February 10, 2024 at 6:14 PM MST
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

A moose had to be euthanized after it was hit by a car Friday night in Parleys Canyon.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, a vehicle hit a moose on I-80 at milepost 134. Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol said that vehicle then left the scene.

The highway patrol contacted the Division of Wildlife Resources about the moose. Due to its injuries in the collision, the DWR instructed highway patrol troopers to euthanize the animal.

East and westbound traffic on I-80 was stopped while UHP cleared the scene.

Breur said if someone does hit wildlife, they should report the crash to police.
