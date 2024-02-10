Moose euthanized after hit by car in Parleys Canyon

Around 8 p.m. Friday, a vehicle hit a moose on I-80 at milepost 134. Quincey Breur with the Utah Highway Patrol said that vehicle then left the scene.

The highway patrol contacted the Division of Wildlife Resources about the moose. Due to its injuries in the collision, the DWR instructed highway patrol troopers to euthanize the animal.

East and westbound traffic on I-80 was stopped while UHP cleared the scene.

Breur said if someone does hit wildlife, they should report the crash to police.