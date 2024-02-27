Summit County voters: postmark presidential primary ballots by March 4

Super Tuesday is when Utah and 15 other states will cast their ballots in the presidential primary.

Registered Democrats and those who requested a Democratic ballot should have received it in the mail by now.

Republicans won’t be holding a primary this time; the Utah GOP has opted to choose a candidate at its caucuses instead.

Both parties caucus to elect delegates, who pick local candidates for the general election. All of Summit County’s caucuses are March 5.

“I would encourage folks to drop their ballots, if they are going to be voting in the Democratic primary, I encourage you to drop those ballots early,” Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said. “And then go to your caucuses so that you make sure you get to do both, if that's what you want to do.”

In Utah, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by March 4, the day before the presidential primary.

You can drop off a ballot at one of the dropboxes around Summit County until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 5. Individual dropbox hours vary.

There’s good old-fashioned in-person voting March 5 at Coalville City Hall, Park City Hall, Kamas’ library and the Kimball Junction library.

Residents can vote early at the Kimball library and the county clerk’s office in Coalville.

To check your voter registration, find out how to register and more, visit vote.utah.gov.