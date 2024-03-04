© 2024 KPCW

Linsey Vonn announces part ownership of Utah Royals

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:41 PM MST
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, answers questions during a press conference ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.
Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, answers questions during a press conference ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

Three-time Olympian and Summit County resident Lindsey Vonn is now a part-owner of the Utah Royals.

Vonn took to social media to make the announcement, emphasizing the importance of women’s sports in the Utah community.

The Royals, Utah’s women’s soccer team, has returned to the state after it transferred to Kansas City in 2020.

The team’s home opener is Saturday, March 16.
Sydney Weaver
