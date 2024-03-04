Linsey Vonn announces part ownership of Utah Royals
Three-time Olympian and Summit County resident Lindsey Vonn is now a part-owner of the Utah Royals.
Vonn took to social media to make the announcement, emphasizing the importance of women’s sports in the Utah community.
Welcome to Royalty, @lindseyvonn 👑 pic.twitter.com/Qx6XDUtNnr— Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) February 29, 2024
The Royals, Utah’s women’s soccer team, has returned to the state after it transferred to Kansas City in 2020.
The team’s home opener is Saturday, March 16.