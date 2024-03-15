Rockstar energy drinks founder relists Colony mansion for $52 mil

Billionaire Russell Weiner bought the 17,500-square foot house, located in The Colony gated community, while it was under construction in 2022.

March 11, Engel & Volkers listed the 6-bed, 11-bath property, which has been on and off the market since the Rockstar, Inc., founder initially tried selling it last February.

The price has rocketed: The Salt Lake Tribune reported Weiner bought it for nearly $40 million and listed it for $50 million. Now he’s asking $52 million.

That buys a bowling alley, an indoor multisport court, a climbing wall and a golf simulator. There’s a built-in “wellness spa” with an indoor-outdoor lap pool, hot tub, cold plunge pool, gym, massage room, infrared sauna, Turkish steam bath and Himalayan salt room.

The home boasts technology that calibrates air quality, filters pathogens and regulates lights according to residents’ circadian rhythm.

The exterior is mostly Croatian limestone, the roof is copper and the windows are Italian steel.

The property is ski-in-ski-out, located near the top of Flat Iron lift and Bugle Ridge Bypass trail. It includes a panoramic observation room reminiscent of a fire lookout tower.

Weiner founded Rockstar in 2001 and sold it to PepsiCo in 2020 for more than $4 billion. Forbes estimates his net worth at $5.2 billion.

He previously ran for a California State Assembly seat; now he lives primarily in Delray Beach, Florida.

Weiner’s father is far-right radio personality Michael Savage. Together, they founded the right-wing Paul Revere Society.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Weiner has bought and sold luxury properties in Utah, Florida, California and Colorado since selling Rockstar to Pepsi.