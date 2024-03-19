Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation names new executive director

The Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation aims to preserve the history of skiing in the Intermountain region. It oversees the Alf Engen Ski Museum and the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles 2002 Olympic/Paralympic Winter Games Museum. Both are in the S.J. Quinney Winter Sports Center at the Utah Olympic Park.

The foundation, established in 1989, was intended to be a modest ski museum honoring ski legend Alf Engen. After Salt Lake City was selected to host the 2002 Winter Olympics, plans for the museum were expanded to include a 2002 Olympic gallery, transforming it into a winter sports cultural center.

Connie Nelson, who led the foundation for 20 years, announced her retirement in February. She said her replacement should enjoy the outdoors, be involved in the community and have experience with nonprofit fundraising as museum admission is free. New executive director Annie Bommer meets those qualifications.

Bommer lives in Draper, Utah, is an avid skier and has experience in museum management. From 2020 to 2022, Bommer directed the Heritage Museum of Layton, curated the Syracuse City Museum and was the gallery coordinator for the Davis County Arts Council. Bommer is also a board member of the Draper City Historic Preservation Commission.

President of the foundation board of trustees, Ron Steele said Bommer’s museum operations knowledge and experience with fundraising, youth programs and museum visitor engagement will support the foundation’s future goals.

Bommer's first day at the foundation will be April 1.