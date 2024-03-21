People’s Health Clinic offers full-service women’s health services

Dr. Tania Bodnar first started working with People’s Health Clinic in 2018. In 2022, she was named as the clinic’s first Women’s Health Medical Director and helped create the Women’s Health Dept. which focuses on comprehensive outpatient care, both for obstetrics and gynecology.

While she’s responsible for overseeing the department, she also spends one day a week seeing patients. Three volunteer doctor providers pick up the slack and Intermountain Health Care provides certified nurse midwives assist with prenatal care for the lower risk obstetric patients.

The clinic she says also focuses on women’s health.

“That is a big spectrum of care. General health maintenance recommendations, keeping you healthy; cancer screening, breast cancer, cervical cancer, colon cancer, making sure you're up to date with all of those tests. We do a fair amount of depression and domestic violence screening and contraception counseling and management, so we offer free same-day birth control.”

Other services she says include STD screening and treatment for both partners.

“We really start from the beginning with everybody, even if they come in saying, ‘Hey, I'd love to start a pack of pills, or I'd love a Nexplanon in my arm,’ and we make sure that that's the right option for them,” Bodnar said. “And then it happens same day, right on the spot. And that is also due to the ability of having those products, devices in the clinic. We will send out women with a whole year supply birth control pills. Or we will place an intrauterine device right then and there in the clinic or an implant in their arm, if we have the devices available. And birth control is not cheap. And we do everything for free.”

Thanks to donor generosity, Dr. Bodnar says the clinic has been able to purchase new equipment including a colposcope, a piece of equipment to treat cervical dysplasia.

Last year the Women’s Health department saw 700 patients with more than 1,500 visits for obstetrics and 1,000 visits for women’s health.