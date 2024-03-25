Canyons Village parking garage back up for decision

Canyons Village master developer TCFC Finance wants to build a five-level parking garage on the Cabriolet Lot.

County planning staff say the garage has always been a part of the Canyons Village master plan; the developer just needs permits. But in a planning meeting March 12, commissioners wanted to take a closer look at car and pedestrian flow.

TCFC representatives said they wanted permits in place this Thursday so they can start building in warmer weather.

The company would open the first two levels of the garage next ski season; the three others would open in 2025-2026. The garage consolidates Canyons' parking in the lower village so the upper lots can be redeveloped.

But the planning commission received TCFC’s 2023 traffic study by email during the March 12 meeting and wanted more time to review it. It’s now included in the Tuesday meeting agenda.

The discussion is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction, Tuesday, March 26. Click here to attend online.

The commission decided not to allow public comment at Tuesday’s meeting. It was allowed at the last meeting.