McKenna, Cooke to face off in June primary for Summit County Council nomination

The Summit County Democratic Party announced the results late Tuesday: incumbents Roger Armstrong and Tonja Hanson advance for council seats A and B, respectively.

The candidates for council seat C, Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke and housing advocate Megan McKenna, nearly tied.

McKenna had 50.41% of the votes to Cooke’s 49.59%, according to the party. Because neither won more than 60%, there will be a primary for council seat C June 25.

The roughly 130 Democratic delegates chosen at caucuses earlier in March cast the votes. At the June 25 primary, voters will get to choose between McKenna and Cooke.

The winner faces Republican Ari Ionniades in the Nov. 5 general election.

For council seat A, Armstrong won 76.23% of the vote over LGBTQ+ advocate Cami Richardson. He faces Republican Tory Welch.

For council seat B, Hanson won 88.52% of the vote over former Sundance and Park City Institute executive Betsy Wallace. Hanson now runs unopposed.

The Democratic candidates for Summit County sheriff, recorder, assessor and treasurer were unopposed Tuesday night.

Frank Smith is the nominee for sheriff, Greg Wolbach for recorder, Stephanie Poll for assessor and Corie Forsling for treasurer.

They do not have Republican challengers. There may be write-in candidates, and County Clerk Eve Furse says a new law is taking effect in May that allows unaffiliated candidates to get on the November ballot by gathering signatures.

Statewide and local Democratic leadership spoke to the crowd of about 100 in Ecker Hill Middle School’s auditorium Tuesday. That included the new county Democratic Party Chair Rory Swenson, gubernatorial candidate Brian King and attorney general candidates Rudy Bautista and Dave Carlson.

Parkites Caroline Gleich, who is running for Mitt Romney’s open Senate seat; Glenn Wright, running for the U.S. House of Representatives; and Kris Campbell, running for the Utah House, spoke too.

The Summit County Republican Nominating Convention is Tuesday, April 2, also at Ecker Hill Middle School.