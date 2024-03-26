Snowboarder at Woodward transferred to hospital in stable condition after terrain park injury

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday a male teenager was snowboarding at Woodward when he went off a jump near the base and crashed, knocking himself unconscious.

Ski patrol responded and delivered the patient to Park City EMS crews, who transported him to the University of Utah hospital via ambulance in stable condition. Woodward spokesperson Meisha Ross said an Air Med helicopter was called out of an abundance of caution, but ended up being unnecessary.

Park City Fire Marshall Mike Owens said the snowboarder was wearing a helmet at the time of the injury.

“Snowboarding is a fun sport… just be sure to ride within your ability and stay safe,” Owens said. “Make sure you have a spotter when you’re going off the jumps, but we’re glad he’s not more seriously injured.”

Ross said the Woodward team wishes him a speedy recovery.