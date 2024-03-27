Canyons Village garage secures planning commission recommendation

The five-level garage would be built on the Cabriolet Lot in two phases. Two levels would go up this summer, and the other three could open for the 2025-2026 ski season.

The 1,840-spot garage would consolidate the rest of Canyons Village parking, meaning the upper lots would eventually be redeveloped.

The commission’s discussion Tuesday, March 26, was a continuation of its March 12 meeting.

That was when commissioners heard public comment, which was generally positive, despite concerns about traffic circulation and a potential bottleneck at the Cabriolet Lift.

Tuesday night, commissioners dug into a 2023 traffic study commissioned by Canyons master developer TCFC Finance, which would build the garage.

Under TCFC’s plan, cars would enter the garage from the south on Ozzy Way and leave through an exit-only ramp near the main roundabout with the Park City logo.

Summit County transportation planner Brandon Brady pointed commissioners to two areas of concern: the main roundabout and the intersection of Lower Village Road and Ozzy Way.

He said it’s possible the roundabout will need an additional lane to get more cars onto Lower Village.

“I recommended—not not building it now—but just leaving it so that the right of way is preserved,” Brady told the commission. “So if we did need to … it would be possible in the future.”

He also thought putting a roundabout at the intersection of Lower Village and Ozzy would help in the mornings.

TCFC representative Spencer White said the extra lane recommendation was not supported in the traffic data.

“[The roundabout a recommendation from our own engineer based on a 2030 buildout of the Canyons resort: peak, Presidents Day, Saturday, worst-case scenario. Not reduced by 25% with paid parking and other transportation mitigation measures that we are currently using and working on within the Canyons resort,” White said.

The traffic study showed the Lower Village and Ozzy intersection fails on extreme days currently. Brady said extra turn lanes there could suffice.

Commissioner John Kucera ultimately said they could leave it up to Community Development Director Pat Putt and keep an eye on the intersections during construction.

The commissioners voted unanimously March 26 to recommend Putt approve the garage. Commissioner Thomas Cooke was absent.

Putt, who has final permitting authority as the county’s top planning official, said he’s likely to make a decision next week.