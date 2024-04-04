Summit County, Park City dark skies ordinances take full effect this year

Summit County and Park City adopted identical dark skies ordinances in 2019 and 2021 respectively. The rules were effective immediately for all new buildings.

Park City Municipal

Existing buildings have until the end of 2024 to switch out bulbs and fixtures.

The ordinances require all outdoor bulbs be 3000 Kelvin, and outdoor fixtures must be fully shielded and pointed downward.

Daylight is approximately 6000 Kelvin. 3000 Kelvin and below is typically considered “warm light.”

Seasonal holiday lighting is allowed.

“It's part of the culture of a mountain town," Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong said.

Eastside residents can use brighter lights in agricultural facilities, as long as they’re shielded and down-facing.

Other exceptions include LED and solar lights within 18 inches of the ground illuminating pathways and string lights. Traffic lights, emergency lights and lighting on federal and state flags are OK too.

The penalty is a code violation, and the city or county would require lighting to come into compliance.

Besides preserving the stars, the rules may benefit residents’ circadian rhythms and local wildlife.

Summit County

“Maybe you're somebody who loves birds, and other animals and species that are impacted by excessive light at night, which contributes to bird strikes on buildings and impacting migration patterns,” Summit County Sustainability Program Manager Emily Quinton said at the April 3 council meeting.

Scientists believe migratory birds use stars to navigate. And whiter light causes more issues for them than warmer light.

The deadline to switch over bulbs and fixtures in Summit County is Dec. 31.

The county will update summitcounty.info/darkskies with more information, including how to dispose of or recycle old bulbs.