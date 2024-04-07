Summit County singer makes it to Top 24 on American Idol

The 20-year-old from Henefer is competing on Season 22 of “American Idol.” She will appear on the pre-recorded program Sunday night as the choice of who goes on to the Top 20 depends on voters, not the judges.

Last week, the top 24 contestants were split into two groups of twelve and performed one solo each. Richins sang “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Three contestants from each group will be eliminated this week based on the public vote and the rest will advance to the top 20. Richins and her group will perform on Sunday night, with the other half performing on Monday’s show on ABC.

To vote for Richins, votes must be cast starting Sunday at 6 p.m. and be completed by 4 a.m. Monday morning.

There are three ways to vote for Richins and each voter can vote up to 30 times, using the American idol app: App Store or Google Play Store; online at https://idolvote.abc.com/ or text the number 10 to 21423. Only 10 texted votes will count, so voters must also vote using the app and online to use all 30 votes.

There is no subscription or fee required for the app. Ages 16 and up are eligible to vote on the app and website. Any age can text vote.

The field will be narrowed down to the top 10 by the end of the month. The finale is scheduled for May 12.