Canyons Village 7-Eleven could reopen in June with more pumps

Resort Retailers, which owns 7-Eleven franchises in the Park City area, is increasing the number of pumps from two to three, which means six fueling spots.

According to gasoline manager and part-owner Michael Slaugh, Resort Retailers broke ground April 1 and hopes to reopen in June. The company is switching gasoline providers from Shell to Exxon.

“Then those tanks in the ground, we have to replace those after a certain amount of time,” Slaugh said. “So that's why there's so much of the ground dug out. We're going to be replacing it with new, bigger tanks that can hold more fuel.”

Slaugh said the new parking lot will be heated, too. And the tire air pumps will be free.

“Inside the store, we're putting a 300 square foot beer cave, which we're really excited about,” Slaugh said. “So we'll have a bigger selection of beer for our customers.”

The company is adding more soda options, lemonade Slurpee flavors and additional hot foods, similar to what’s offered at Park City’s other 7-Eleven locations.

Smith’s rewards points won’t work at the new pumps when they open, but Walmart rewards will, thanks to a partnership between the superstore operator and ExxonMobil.

Resort Retailers operates 19 stores across Utah, 16 with gas stations. Seven stores are in Summit County, including at Canyons Village.

The company announced it would transition to Exxon gasoline in 2018. It secured a low impact permit for the Canyons construction from Summit County last year, according to Community Development Director Pat Putt.

The Canyons Village 7-Eleven is the last Resort Retailers location to make the switch, Slaugh said.