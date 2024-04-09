© 2024 KPCW

Construction on I-80 in Parleys Canyon begins Friday

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published April 9, 2024 at 3:42 PM MDT
Roadwork on I-80 in Parleys Canyon starts this week and is expected to continue through May. 

The Utah Department of Transportation will begin replacing a barrier on eastbound I-80 in Parleys Canyon Friday, April 12. UDOT’s Kylar Sharp says the work is near Lamb’s Canyon at exit 137.

Only the shoulder near the exit will be closed Friday. However, starting Saturday, [April 13], the eastbound right lane will also close for about a mile up to exit 138. Sharp says the right lane will intermittently close through mid-May.

“There will be no lane closure during peak travel hours, just kind of throughout the day as they do work. And that'll be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, after this weekend for that right lane closure,” Sharp said.

UDOT doesn’t expect significant traffic impacts and asks residents to be cautious when they see crews working on roads.

“We want to make sure that you get to where you're going safe, but we also want to get our workers home safe as well," Sharp said. "So just just drive with caution, be safe, and we appreciate the patience.”

The barrier replacement is expected to end in mid-May.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
