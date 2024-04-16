© 2024 KPCW

Park City-area Starbucks is Utah’s fifth store to unionize

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT
21 Starbucks stores from 14 states, including the Kimball Junction location above, announced petitions for union elections Feb. 20 in the largest single-day filing since Starbucks Workers United began in 2021.
Kimball Junction Starbucks workers voted 10-0 to join Starbucks Workers United March 19.

The Kimball Junction baristas petitioned for a union election a month prior, as part of the largest single-day filing since Starbucks Workers United began organizing in 2021.

“We hope that others come together and fight for what we all deserve as hard-working employees of Starbucks,” they said in a joint statement March 19. They’re seeking better pay and working conditions.

Kimball Junction is now Utah’s fifth Starbucks to unionize. The four others are along the Wasatch Front.

Feb. 20, a store at the Little Cottonwood Shopping Center voted 5-6 not to join Starbucks Workers United. A simple majority is needed to unionize.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, 514 of Starbucks’ roughly 9,000 corporate-owned stores have held union elections. 413 have unionized, and another seven elections are currently in progress.

Starbucks was facing NLRB charges for illegally refusing to bargain with Starbucks Workers United. But late February, the two parties agreed to pursue a bargaining “framework.”

That’s put the failure to bargain complaint on hold. But the NLRB is still seeking to force the coffee giant to reopen stores it closed last year, some of which voted to unionize.

Currently, the Kimball Junction Starbucks is closed for renovations.

Shift supervisor Kaylee OGrady said the store has been due for a remodel and the temporary closure is not union-related. They expect to reopen in May.

