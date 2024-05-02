© 2024 KPCW

Summit Bike Share wants to partner with shops on free helmet loan program

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 2, 2024 at 1:36 PM MDT
Summit Bike Share
Since Summit Bike Share was founded in 2017, riders have had to supply their own helmets.

E-bikes are returning to docks in the Snyderville Basin ahead of Summit Bike Share’s relaunch May 14.

The county-operated bike share service has new options for riders who need helmets this season.

It’s offering $160 Sweet Protection helmets to riders for $30. Summit Bike Share is also piloting a program to partner with local shops and create a free helmet library.

“In return for some identification on our print material and on our maps where we'll direct traffic to those shops, they will purchase helmets and make them available for our users to borrow, free of charge,” said County Engineer Steve Dennis, who runs the bike share.

He said individual bike shops will be in charge of inspecting the helmets and sanitizing them.

According to Dennis, 62% of Summit Bike Share users live outside of Summit County and half live out of state.

“So they're not going to want to purchase a helmet,” he said. “This was another way we felt we could at least make them available.”

As of April 30, no shops had signed up for the pilot program. Shops interested in participating can contact Summit Bike Share at bikeshare@summitcounty.org no later than May 8.

Helmets are available for purchase now.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas