Firefighters respond to blaze at historic Peoa home

A log cabin home along state Route 32 in Summit County caught fire Sunday morning.

South Summit Fire District Chief Scott Thorell said the house was originally built in the 1840s.

“Crews had a difficult time putting the fire out because of multiple remodels over almost 200 years now,” he said.

Members of the South Summit Fire District and Wasatch County Fire District responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. and extinguished the blaze. Most of the residents’ possessions were saved.

“Most of the fire was confined to attic spaces,” Thorell said. “There was some smoke and water damage, obviously, to contents.”

No one was injured.

Thorell said state fire marshals determined the fire was caused by electrical problems.