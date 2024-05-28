© 2024 KPCW

Firefighters respond to blaze at historic Peoa home

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:19 PM MDT
Firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at an 1840s house in Peoa May 26.
Randy Barton
Firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at an 1840s house in Peoa May 26.

Firefighters worked to save a historic home in Peoa Sunday morning, May 26.

A log cabin home along state Route 32 in Summit County caught fire Sunday morning.

South Summit Fire District Chief Scott Thorell said the house was originally built in the 1840s.

“Crews had a difficult time putting the fire out because of multiple remodels over almost 200 years now,” he said.

Members of the South Summit Fire District and Wasatch County Fire District responded to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. and extinguished the blaze. Most of the residents’ possessions were saved.

“Most of the fire was confined to attic spaces,” Thorell said. “There was some smoke and water damage, obviously, to contents.”

No one was injured.

Thorell said state fire marshals determined the fire was caused by electrical problems.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
