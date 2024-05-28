© 2024 KPCW

Francis man accused of drunk driving leads deputies on car chase

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:10 PM MDT
A sheriff's deputy chased an allegedly intoxicated driver south on Old Highway 40 (above) May 24, stopping him by clipping his vehicle.
The 50-year-old is being held without bail after authorities chased him down Old Highway 40 Friday morning.

A 911 caller at The Home Depot in Silver Summit reported an intoxicated man getting into a gray Dodge pickup shortly after 9 a.m. May 24.

Court documents identify that driver as Francis resident Matthew L. Rhoades.

A Summit County sheriff’s deputy chased him south on Old Highway 40, where Rhoades was allegedly swerving into oncoming traffic. Charging documents say a Park City Police officer attempted to block the truck’s path but it sped around.

Eventually, the sheriff’s deputy stopped him with a PIT maneuver, clipping the back corner of his vehicle to spin it out.

The arresting deputy says he didn’t need to perform field sobriety tests because Rhoades couldn’t maintain balance and his speech was slurred. Charging documents state a nearly empty bottle of vodka was in Rhoades’ truck.

Summit County prosecutors charged him Tuesday May 28 with failing to stop for officers, driving under the influence, having an open container and not having proof of insurance. He’s also charged as an alcohol restricted driver because of a previous DUI conviction two years ago.

He’s being held in Summit County jail without bond ahead of his initial court appearance.
