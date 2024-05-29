© 2024 KPCW

New Christian Center thrift store headed to Outlets Park City

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 29, 2024 at 4:38 PM MDT
The Outlets Park City
The Outlets Park City

The Outlets Park City has announced four new local retailers setting up shop this summer, including a new Christian Center of Park City store.

The nonprofit’s newest upscale resale boutique, Summit Exchange, will open next month near the Nike Factory Store.

It will feature new and gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and recreational gear, with all proceeds going to support CCPC programs.

Other local retailers moving into the Outlets in June include Blue Sky Nomads Jewelry and Accessories and Cecelia New York.

Later this summer, family owned artisan collective, Locals, Home, Holiday and Gift will open up next to Abercrombie and Fitch.
