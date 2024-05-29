New Christian Center thrift store headed to Outlets Park City

The nonprofit’s newest upscale resale boutique, Summit Exchange, will open next month near the Nike Factory Store.

It will feature new and gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and recreational gear, with all proceeds going to support CCPC programs.

Other local retailers moving into the Outlets in June include Blue Sky Nomads Jewelry and Accessories and Cecelia New York.

Later this summer, family owned artisan collective, Locals, Home, Holiday and Gift will open up next to Abercrombie and Fitch.