© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mirror Lake Highway opens for 2024 season

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:21 AM MDT
A UDOT vehicle parks in front of Bald Mountain on Mirror Lake Highway in 2019.
Utah Department of Transportation
A UDOT vehicle parks in front of Bald Mountain on Mirror Lake Highway in 2019.

The Utah Department of Transportation opened state Route 150, spanning Kamas to Wyoming, June 6.

The Evanston Ranger District made the announcement on Facebook. The Uinta Mountains scenic byway is clear, but many parking lots and trails have snow or ice still.

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District had not posted campground and trail updates online as of Friday morning.

The U.S. Forest Service continues its Ponderosa prescribed burn project about 10 miles up the road from Kamas. Fire officials ask the public not to report controlled burns, which it says are for wildfire mitigation, habitat restoration and watershed protection.

This is a developing story.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas