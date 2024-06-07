Mirror Lake Highway opens for 2024 season

The Evanston Ranger District made the announcement on Facebook. The Uinta Mountains scenic byway is clear, but many parking lots and trails have snow or ice still.

The Heber-Kamas Ranger District had not posted campground and trail updates online as of Friday morning.

The U.S. Forest Service continues its Ponderosa prescribed burn project about 10 miles up the road from Kamas. Fire officials ask the public not to report controlled burns, which it says are for wildfire mitigation, habitat restoration and watershed protection.

This is a developing story.